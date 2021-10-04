Canada’s technology industry registered a 3.1% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 7.36% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 31.46% share in August 2021, recording a decrease of 1.35% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 74.81% in August 2021, registering a 1.72% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.04% share, an increase of 7.98% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.73%, registering a 1.16% decline from July 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.43%, up 3.79% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 24.09% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 172 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 10.97% over the previous month, followed by Open Text with 154 jobs and a 26.23% growth. CGI Group with 134 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 132 jobs, recorded a 0.74% decline and a 37.5% flat growth, respectively, while Capgemini recorded an increase of 79.71% with 124 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.94%, down by 2.25% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.37% share, registered an increase of 12.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.5% share, down 0.75% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.