France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring declined 2.7% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.78% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 38.65% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 2.27% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.87% in November 2021, and an 11.11% drop over October 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.47% in November 2021, and registered a decline of 13.17%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.2% in November 2021, a 4.22% rise from October 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Capgemini

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 42.66% share, which marked a 16.23% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 29.68%, registering a 40.13% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 23.4% share and a 3.93% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.18% and a month-on-month increase of 1950%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.07%, registering a 290% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 23.72% share in November 2021, a flat growth over October 2021. France featured next with a 23.09% share, down 46.35% over the previous month. India recorded a 21.28% share, a decline of 6.32% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.62%, down by 4.84% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 35.05% share, a decline of 18.34% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.12% share, down 5.74% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.21%, recording a month-on-month decline of 20%.