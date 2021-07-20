France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring an increased 10.9% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 8.65% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 39.93% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.39% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.6% in June 2021, and a 10.52% growth over May 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 31.07% in June 2021, and registered a 6.52% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.3% in June 2021, a 44% rise from May 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Capgemini

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 57.09% share, which marked a 4.87% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 28.99%, registering a 29.31% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 12.19% share and a 20.51% growth over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.12% and a month-on-month an increase of 77.27%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.61%, registering a 23.53% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 54.12% share in June 2021, a 4.57% growth over May 2021. the US featured next with a 23.34% share, up 20.54% over the previous month.France recorded a 6.02% share, an increase of 23.67% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.75%, up by 8.38% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 35.16% share, a growth of 16.52% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.06% share, up 116.92% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.03%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.