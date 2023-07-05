GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of CD Projekt RED, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of climate change and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on CD Projekt RED‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on CD Projekt RED offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

CD Projekt RED, the Polish video game developer, has set a climate target for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CD Projekt RED has also disclosed its alignment with the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities, with 1.6% of its capital expenditure (CapEx) in 2022 being allocated to environmentally sustainable activities. The company has not engaged in activities related to the production of energy in nuclear processes or from gaseous fossil fuels.



In 2022, CD Projekt RED's Scope 1 GHG emissions totaled 27 tCO2e, which is 27% lower than in 2021 (reduction by 10 tCO2e). Diligent maintenance of its air conditioning devices and reducing consumption of fuels helped the company achieve lower scope 1 emissions. Its scope 2 emissions were 1644 tCO2e (location-based) and 1686 tCO2e (market-based). The company attributed the increased scope 2 emissions to more consumption of electrical energy at its Group's offices compared to 2021. CD Projekt RED has taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint. The company has invested in electric car charging stations and systems and devices to improve the energy efficiency of its buildings, which will indirectly contribute to a reduction in GHG emissions.



The company has indicated that it will continue to invest in environmentally sustainable activities. CD Projekt RED has also disclosed that public cloud providers it uses, completely or significantly use renewable energy or plan to cover their energy needs with 100% renewable energy in the coming years.



In conclusion, CD Projekt RED has disclosed its alignment with the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities, with 1.6% of its CapEx in 2022 being allocated to environmentally sustainable activities. The company has not engaged in activities related to the production of energy in nuclear processes or from gaseous fossil fuels but it has taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint. The company has invested in electric car charging stations and systems and devices to improve the energy efficiency of its buildings, which will indirectly contribute to a reduction in GHG emissions.