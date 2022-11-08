CGI Group’s IT hiring activity declines 9.2% in October 2022

Canada-based company CGI Group’s IT hiring declined 9.2% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.65% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 52.72% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 1.88% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops CGI Group IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by CGI Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.36% in October 2022, and a 26.11% drop over September 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 15.93% in October 2022, and registered growth of 20%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.47% in October 2022, a 34.26% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at CGI Group

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 37.17% share, which marked a 39.57% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 36.28%, registering a 27.46% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 26.11% share and a 27.76% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.44% and a month-on-month increase of 50%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 24.19% share in October 2022, a 27.75% decline over September 2022. US featured next with a 21.24% share, down 51.68% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 15.93% share, a decline of 9.24% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead CGI Group IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.93%, down by 4.69% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.63% share, a decline of 33.47% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.14% share, down 54.74% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.29%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.