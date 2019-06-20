Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $1.27bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_5_2019_technology_china_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 11.2% over the previous month and a drop of 51.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.62bn.

China held a 17.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $7.19bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 113 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 11.02% over the previous month and a drop of 9.6% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 71.1% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $905.35m, against the overall value of $1.27bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of China Group Investment, ICBC Asset Management (Global) Limited and Macquarie Group’s $750m venture financing of Megvii Technology.

In second place was the $94.01m venture financing of WISECO Technology (Beijing) by Boya Capital, China Growth Capital, Green Pine Capital Partners, Huading Capital and Sino-Ocean Capital and in third place was Bertelsmann Asia Investments, GGV Capital, GSR Ventures Management and Zhen Fund’s $22.27m venture financing of Shanghai Blacklake Technology.

The $20m venture financing of LyncMed by VisionMax Health Fund and Midea Real Estate Holding and Red Star Macalline Group’s venture financing of Orvibo for $19.07m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.