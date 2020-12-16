Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020 worth $2.57bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 0.9% over the previous month and a drop of 2.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.65bn.

China held a 25.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.98bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 121 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 10.4% over the previous month and a drop of 18.8% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 43.3% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.11bn, against the overall value of $2.57bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 5Y Capital, Anatole Investment Management, Bertelsmann Asia Investment Fund, Coatue, FutureX Capital, GGV Capital, Jeneration Capital, Kunlun Capital, Matrix Partners China, Access Technology Ventures, TrustBridge Partners and Yunqi Partners’ $270m venture financing of PingCAP

2) The $265m venture financing of Beijing Yiou Education Technology by Changce Capital, Gaocheng Capital, Hillhouse Ventures, SIG-China and Tencent Holdings

3) GIC and Warburg Pincus’ $200m venture financing of Gaosi Education Group

4) The $197.56m venture financing of Shenzhen DianMao Digital Technology by Baring Private Equity Asia, BOC International Holdings, Bohai Zhongsheng, CITIC Securities, CMB International Capital, GoldStone InvestmentLtd , Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, Guangdong Technology Financial GroupLimited, Guangdong Wen’s Investment, Hillhouse Capital Group, Sino-Ocean Capital and Youshan Capital

5) Baidu Ventures, Chengwei Capital, Guangzhou Emerging Industry Development Fund, Guangzhou YUEXIU Industrial Investment Fund Management, Mingtai Capital, Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s venture financing of Guangzhou XAG for $181.61m.

