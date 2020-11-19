Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020 worth $8.41bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 19.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $7.03bn.

China held a 28.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $29.79bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 468 deals during Q3 2020, marking a rise of 2.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 4% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 39.5% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.32bn, against the overall value of $8.41bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boyu Capital Consultancy, Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings’ $1.2bn venture financing of Ape coaching

2) The $830m venture financing of JD Health by Hillhouse Capital Group

3) KKR &Inc, Sequoia China Fund and Tencent Holdings’ $800m venture financing of Hunan Xingsheng Optimal E-Commerce

4) The $292.54m venture financing of Beijing Eswell Computing Technology by CASH Capital (Beijing) Investment Management, Gaorong Capital, IDG Capital, Legend Capital and Huarong International Financial

5) DCM Capital, H Capital, Innovation Workshop, New Oriental Group and SoftBank Vision Fund’s venture financing of Pea Thinking Technology for $200m.

