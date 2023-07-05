GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of China Tower, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Climate Change and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on China Tower‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on China Tower offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

China Tower, a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China is firmly practicing a green and low-carbon philosophy. The company has taken steps to manage climate-related risks and opportunities, including describing the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on its operations, strategy, and financial planning. China Tower's direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1) in 2022 were 104,223.35 tonnes, while indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 2) were 746,161.64 tonnes. The company's total greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & Scope 2) were 850,384.99 tonnes, and greenhouse gas emissions per unit of operating income were 9.23 tons/RMB million.



China Tower plans to specialize in the energy business, focusing on the three major business segments of new energy mobility services, power backup services, and integrated energy services. The company will make great efforts on the high-quality development of nine businesses, including battery exchange, charging, power backup, power security, green energy, energy storage, energy conservation, electricity trading, and demand-side response services. The company aims to be the leader of new energy mobility, the provider of power backup services, and the participant of integrated energy services.



The company actively promoted the application of new energy base stations, accelerated the application of clean energy such as solar energy, deployed the base station energy storage system, built a new power system with “Power generation, Grid, Load and Storage”, and created an ecological network of green and smart energy. As of the end of 2022, the Company had 18,000 clean energy sites nationwide. China Tower has made further efforts to integrate green concepts into its procurement process by purchasing a total of 12,000 sets of new outdoor power supply supporting equipment. The company has also launched high-quality live courses that employees enjoy monthly, covering numerous themes closely related to the development of the company and employees, such as macroeconomic trends, "dual carbon" economy, digital economy, communication technology, efficient office, etc.



The company deployed 57,000 battery exchange sites nationwide, serving over 902,000 users, providing over 900 million times of accumulated battery exchange services, and driving electric vehicles for over 70 billion kilometers, which is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by over 2.35 million tons. Further, the company reported that the total number of towers that were spared from building through co-development were 980,000, which resulted in saving 55,000 mu land of and 4.38 million tons of steel, which reduced carbon emissions of 25.98 million tons.



In conclusion, China Tower has disclosed its greenhouse gas emissions and related risks and has taken steps to manage climate-related risks and opportunities. The company reported Greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & Scope 2) of 850,384.99 tonnes in 2022. In response to the national strategy of “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality”, the company contributed to the realization of the “dual carbon” goal through shared green development, technological innovation-driven development, and expansion of energy services.