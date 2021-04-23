Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is yet another automaker shutting factories temporarily due to a shortage of microprocessors.

JLR told the BBC there would be a “limited period” of closure at its Halewood (Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque) and Castle Bromwich (Jaguar) sites from Monday. Solihull (Range Rover) is not affected at the moment. Land Rover Defender and full-size Discovery are assembled in Slovakia and Magna Steyr in Austria builds the Jaguar i-Pace.

JLR said in a statement cited by the BBC: “We have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that our Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday 26 April.

“We are working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible.”

The BBC added Renault had warned yesterday (22 April) the chip shortage was worsening.

On Wednesday Stellantis had said it would replace digital speedometers with analogue in one of its Peugeot models as the shortage continued.

Automotive sector specialist at management consultancy Vendigital, Dominic Tribe, said: “The global market for semiconductors is now estimated to have a value of $433bn, and further growth of 8.4% is forecast this year. For the major car manufacturers, the situation is incredibly challenging and competition for supplies is intense.”

