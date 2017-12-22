A Civilization VI iPad version has just been released, and it could be the perfect mobile game to waste some hours on this Christmas following the post-lunch slump.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite mobile games and apps to see you through the holidays.

Whether you’re all for spending quality time with your family on Christmas, or want to pass the time in your own gaming-induced dream world, we have a title for you:

Civilization VI

Available on iOS

You might need to down a couple of glasses of mulled wine before purchasing this one. No matter how much of a Christmas Grinch you are, its $60 price tag is enough to make time with the family sound not all that bad.

However, this isn’t a half-hearted, money-grabbing release from Civilization publisher Aspyr. The Civilization VI iPad edition isn’t a limited mobile version, but the full game. The price is undeniably high. However, Christmas is bound to slip away as you plot the downfall of Ancient Greece, America and a surprisingly war-hungry Mahatma Gandhi.

Heads Up!

Available on iOS and Android

Since Ellen DeGeneres introduced the world to her Heads Up! Game back in 2014, it has been the go-to party game for just about any occasion. Chances are you already own this one, so there’s a saving of $0.99 to begin making up for your heavy December spending.

If you’re late to the party, Heads Up! Is a mobile game similar to The Name Game (where someone sticks a name on your head and you guess who you are). Players pick a category and one person holds the phone to their head. Phrases will appear and players have to explain what it is without saying the word, while the one holding the phone guesses. It’s quick, cheap and definitely beats playing a board game.

Escape Team

Available on iOS and Android

Mixing mobile gaming with old-fashioned pen and paper, Escape Team sees teams of two to four players work together to unravel plots, defuse bombs and save lives. As the clock ticks down on your smartphone, complete puzzles and calculate sums in order to work out the secret five digit code.

This is the perfect game to get the family around the table together this Christmas. Sure, it will probably end in a fight, but the first mission is free, so at least it won’t cost you a penny. If you make it through the first, another four missions are available for $0.99 each.

Football Manager 2018

Available on iOS and Android

Football fans may have to wait until Boxing Day to get their next fix, but SEGA’s latest Football Manager title is bound to fill the gap while you wait for Christmas to pass. It’s not quite the full game that you’ll find on PC, but it has enough about it make it worth your £8.99.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

While fans have complained of a lack of change in past versions, the early reviews have been far more positive this year. At the very least, it will give you something to do while the rest of the family watch their rubbish on the television.

Elf Yourself

Available on iOS and Android

Okay, this one isn’t quite a game… However, Elf Yourself guarantees a few laughs. Elf Yourself is fast becoming a Christmas classic as far as mobile apps go. Upload pictures of you, your friends and your family and watch them dance around Santa’s Grotto.

Always at the top of the popular app list at Christmas time, developers Magic Mirror has anticipated another Christmas rush. They have updated the app to provide users of Christmas past with something new this year – new augmented reality feature will allow your elves to strut their stuff absolutely anywhere.