The global technology industry experienced a 16% drop in new job postings related to cloud in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 16% decrease in the previous quarter and a 16% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 26% share of the global technology industry’s cloud -related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 18% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive cloud -related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 26%, emerged as the top cloud -related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 18% quarter-on-quarter. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 6% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 14% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cloud roles include Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 5% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Analysts with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 5% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Amazon Web Services, Accenture , Microsoft and Nokia. Together they accounted for a combined share of 5% of all cloud -related active jobs in the technology industry.

Amazon Web Services posted 11,801 cloud -related new jobs in Q3 2022, Accenture 10,931 jobs, Microsoft 5,600 jobs, and Nokia 3,660 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 47% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of cloud -related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 47% followed by India (18%) and Canada (5%). The share represented by the US was 3% lower than the 50% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.