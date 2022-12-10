The global technology industry experienced a 16% drop in new job postings related to cloud in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 16% decrease in the previous quarter and a 16% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 26% share of the global technology industry’s cloud -related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 18% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive cloud -related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 26%, emerged as the top cloud -related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 18% quarter-on-quarter. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 6% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 14% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cloud roles include Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 5% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Analysts with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 5% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Amazon Web Services, Accenture , Microsoft and Nokia. Together they accounted for a combined share of 5% of all cloud -related active jobs in the technology industry.

Amazon Web Services posted 11,801 cloud -related new jobs in Q3 2022, Accenture 10,931 jobs, Microsoft 5,600 jobs, and Nokia 3,660 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 47% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of cloud -related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 47% followed by India (18%) and Canada (5%). The share represented by the US was 3% lower than the 50% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights from tracking daily job postings for thousands of companies globally. Proprietary analysis is used to group jobs into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries. classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.