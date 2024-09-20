Apple has received a warning from the European Union to make its iPhone and iPad operating systems (OS) compatible with rival technologies or face potential fines under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
The EU’s regulators have mandated that Apple comply with new regulations requiring full OS functionality with other technologies within six months.
According to Bloomberg, the Brussels-based authority’s announcement stops short of a formal investigation but signals the EU’s intent to force Apple to redesign its services, allowing competitors access to the iPhone’s and iPad’s operating systems.
Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, said it offers developers ways to request more interoperability with its operating systems, emphasising user security protection.
The company argued that compromising the security measures integrated into its systems over time would endanger European consumers.
The DMA’s objectives include granting developers access to crucial Apple features, such as Siri voice commands and the payment chip.
EU executive vice-president in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said: “Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue.
“We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this. This process will provide clarity for developers, third parties and Apple.
“We will continue our dialogue with Apple and consult third parties to ensure that the proposed measures work in practice and meet the needs of businesses.”
If Apple fails to comply with the DMA, the EU may initiate a formal investigation, which could result in fines of up to 10% of Apple’s global annual sales.
In addition to this warning, Apple is already under scrutiny in a parallel investigation concerning its App Store policies for developers, which could also incur significant penalties.
Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16, hoping to attract customers with modest hardware improvements and forthcoming AI technology.
In June 2024, the US tech giant announced that certain features would be withheld from the EU market due to the DMA’s stipulations on operating system compatibility with third-party applications.