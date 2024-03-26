Cloud Web application and API protection: Introduction

As digital landscapes evolve and online activity becomes ubiquitous, the risk of data breaches and cyber threats becomes more numerous.

With increasingly sophisticated and nefarious agents trying to steal private information and hack databases, the need for robust Cloud web applications and API protection cannot be overstated.

Businesses and professionals operating in sectors such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and any industry reliant on web applications must prioritise security to safeguard their operations and customer data.

Our expert buyer’s guide aims to assist buyers in identifying the most effective Cloud web application and API protection services, ensuring that their digital assets remain secure in a volatile cyber landscape.

Understanding the Cloud web application and API protection landscape

Cloud web application and API protection services are designed to shield web applications and APIs from a multitude of cyber threats.

These include, but are not limited to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, data breaches, and various forms of exploitation, each of which can have far rearching and disastrous consequences for businesses who fall prey to them.

When searching for a supplier, it is crucial for buyers to rigorously research and carefully consider the comprehensiveness of the solution on offer, as well as the expertise of the provider and the adaptability of the service to evolving threats.

Key considerations for Cloud web application/API protection buyers

Multi-Layer Security Features: Providers that offer a wide range of innovative and established security features should be considered first.

Web Application Firewalls (WAF), DDoS protection, bot management, and real-time threat intelligence are particularly important.

Ensure that these features work well together, thus providing a multi-layered defence mechanism for your applications and APIs, one that you can rely on.

Full Compliance and High Standards: Insuring that a supplier adheres to the highest industry standards and compliance requirements is essential.

GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS are all part of this.

In addition to protecting your business from any legal repercussions, these components also create and foster trust for your customers.

Full Scalability and Consistent Performance: When it comes to security needs, companies need both reliability and scalability as their operational needs expand.

Cloud web applications and API protection services should include inbuilt scalable features without compromising on performance or uptime.

Support and Expertise: Providing reliable support is something of a trademark for leading Cloud web application suppliers.

Ideally, this should be in the form of 24/7 support coming with a demonstrated and proven track record of expertise in the field of cybersecurity.

Integration and Ease of Use: Offering the capability to seamlessly integrate with an existing digital ecosystem is a key necessity for Cloud web application platforms.

In addition to seamless integration, it should provide a user-friendly interface that allows your team to manage and monitor security protocols with ease. This saves both time and money.

Industries benefiting from Cloud Web application and API protection

Our buyer’s guide content is designed to be valuable for a range of companies across a number of industries.

Specific businesses that stand to benefit from implementing robust Cloud web applications and API protection, include, but are not limited to:

Financial Services: Protecting sensitive financial data and transactions.

Healthcare: Securing patient records and healthcare applications.

E-commerce: Safeguarding customer information and transactional data.

Technology: Defending against threats targeting software and platforms.

Government: Ensuring the security of public services and data.

Leading solutions for Cloud Web application and API protection

When evaluating potential systems or solutions, buyers should consider the following reputable options:

Akamai Kona Site Defender

Cloudflare WAF and DDoS Protection

Imperva Cloud Application Security

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Shield

Microsoft Azure Application Gateway WAF

Barracuda CloudGen WAF

F5 Advanced WAF

Radware Cloud WAF Service

Fortinet FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud

Latest technological advancements in Cloud Web application and API protection

The field of Cloud web application and API protection is continually evolving, with recent advancements including the use of

Advanced artificial intelligence (AI)

Machine learning (ML) for predictive threat analysis

Full Integration of behavioural analytics to detect and block sophisticated bot attacks,

Implementation of zero-trust security models to ensure stringent access controls.

Cloud Web application and API protection: Our conclusion

Selecting the right Cloud web application and API protection service is a critical decision that can significantly impact the security posture of your business.

By considering the factors outlined in this guide and staying informed about the latest technological advancements, buyers can make informed decisions that will provide robust protection for their web applications and APIs.

