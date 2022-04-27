Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring activity declines 10.2% in March 2022

US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 10.2% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.92% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 68.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 0.4% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 80.34% in March 2022, and a 25.08% drop over February 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.67% in March 2022, and registered growth of 9.17%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.09% in March 2022, a 38.52% drop from February 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 76.85% share, which marked a 9.99% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 16.82%, registering a 53.17% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.87% share and a 41.18% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.06% and a month-on-month decline of 38.1%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.41%, registering a 28.57% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 62.96% share in March 2022, a 10.2% decline over February 2022. Canada featured next with a 13.08% share, up 1.9% over the previous month. India recorded an 8.61% share, a decline of 63.82% compared with February 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50.2%, down by 14.05% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 44.19% share, a decline of 27.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.61% share, down 55.19% over February 2022.