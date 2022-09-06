Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring activity declines 14.5% in August 2022

US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 14.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 10.85% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 32.73% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 1.53% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.09% in August 2022, and a 23.91% drop over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.52% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 13.29%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.13% in August 2022, a 3.36% drop from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 73.86% share, which marked a 22.54% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 15.2%, registering a 34.58% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.65% share and an 8.22% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.71% and a month-on-month increase of 154.55%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.58%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 62.05% share in August 2022, a 24.41% decline over July 2022. Canada featured next with a 10.45% share, down 6.9% over the previous month. India recorded a 6.39% share, a decline of 60.95% compared with July 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in August 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.99%, down by 8.83% from July 2022. Junior Level positions with a 42.88% share, a decline of 28.89% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.94% share, down 66.67% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.19%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.