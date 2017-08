GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the healthcare industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Novartis, the Swiss multinational pharma giant, carried out the most clinical trials in Japan since 2012, with almost 150.

It’s followed by GlaxoSmithKline, with just over 100.

The remaining top ten are Takeda, Bayer, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, and Pfizer.