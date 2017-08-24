Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather will see one of the boxing world’s greatest of all time come up against the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s main attraction.

After months of Twitter spats, negotiations and intense preparation, the two sporting icons will step into the ring this Saturday, 26 August, for just 36 minutes of action – 12 rounds, each three minutes long – and that’s only if the fight goes the distance.

Judging by the heated exchanges that they have shared in the build up to the Las Vegas show, that is unlikely.

McGregor has promised to knock out the unbeaten Mayweather in two rounds.

Wake up Floyd. It’s all over. pic.twitter.com/XfssL4HrjV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) 21 August 2017

Although, the vast majority of experts are predicting an early win for Mayweather.

Chances are the show won’t make it to the half an hour mark.

However, that hasn’t stopped eager viewers from shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars to watch Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather, which could take the belt as the most lucrative boxing match in history.

How much money is Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather set to generate?

Estimates put the total revenue generated by the super fight at $976m, which would smash the $410m record set by Floyd Mayweather’s highly anticipated clash with Manny Pacquiao back in 2015.

Despite disappointing ticket sales, those involved are confident of achieving that target.

The event will take place in the 20,000 seater T-Mobile Arena, with the cheapest tickets selling for $2,000.

A sell-out show would reportedly generate $77.1m in revenue. However, with approximately 1,500 tickets still available via secondary markets, the match currently stands to generate $65.8m from ticket sales.

It is pay-per-view sales that will generate most of the revenue.

The bulk of viewers will be tuning in from the United States, where broadcasters are charging $89-$99 to watch the fight. A broadcaster has yet to be selected for the UK but the price is likely to be set around £19.99 going by previous bouts.

Aside from the US and UK, the fight will also be shown in over 200 other countries.

4.6m people shelled out similar prices for the Mayweather vs Pacquiao fight two years ago, with interest in this one just as high. That generated $400m on the night.

However, given McGregor’s mixed martial arts background, broadcasters won’t just be relying on boxing fans to boost their earnings, with pay-per-view revenue expected to top the current record.

The remainder of the revenue will be made up by sponsorship and advertising deals.

A betting company has reportedly paid $3.1m to put their branding on the cushioning in one corner of the ring, for example.

How much is each fighter set to earn?

The exact purse value has yet to be determined. It will depend largely on the factors outlined above. However, if the event sells as expected, the purse will stand at approximately $300m.

The fighters have signed an agreement to keep the purse split private, but it is believed that Mayweather has secured himself at least a 70 percent share of the spoils.

If this is the case, Mayweather will be taking home at least $210m, with McGregor securing the remaining $90m. Given that Forbes estimates the UFC star’s worth at $34m, he is set to triple his net worth in just 36 minutes.

Likewise, both boxers will earn additional income from sponsorship.

According to The Telegraph, Mayweather stands to earn $25m by selling space on his shorts, entrance robe and hat.

Who else is set to profit?

Promoters, fighters and broadcasters are set to be the big winners on the night. Regardless of which way the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight goes, they are all set to pocket large sums of money.

However, it will be a far more nervy night for the bookmakers.

Mayweather is the heavy favourite to win the fight. However, McGregor has received a far higher volume of bets.

A whopping 89 percent of bets placed in Vegas are on McGregor. Likewise, the UK’s gambling market has seen much the same, with four in five bets placed on McGregor to win.

With the event set to break the gambling record for boxing in the UK, with upwards of £300m set to be wagered on the fight, a McGregor victory would hit the bookmakers hard.

Does McGregor have any chance?

Probably not, but never say never.

Bookmaker BetVictor are offering odds of 100/1 on the Irishman claiming a victory.

Their confidence in Mayweather to prevail is understandable. The former welterweight champion has a record of 49-0-0, having gone undefeated throughout his entire time in the ring.

Just one other fighter, Rocky Marciano, holds such a record. With a victory this weekend, Mayweather would reach a record-breaking 50 career wins undefeated.

On the other hand, McGregor has yet to fight in a professional boxing match, while his MMA record is far from perfect.

He has fought 24 times, winning 21, 18 of which were by knockout. His career highlight was his 13 second victory over former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo, who had previously gone 10 years undefeated.

It is unwise to rule McGregor out. His power punching ability will certainly pose a threat and his two inch reach advantage over Mayweather will undoubtedly provide opportunities to hurt cause damage.

Likewise, McGregor also has height on his side, standing one inch taller than his opponent, as well as age. Mayweather is now aged 40, making McGregor 11 years his junior.

McGregor has the ability to pull off a shock. His MMA background will undoubtedly provide something different to what Mayweather is used to.

However, Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, defensive boxers of all time. He has outclassed tricky opponents in the past and will likely do so again.

He can then re-entering retirement with another $200m in the bank.