A new study from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has demonstrated how slight alterations in algorithm designs can result in substantial financial consequences for consumers, potentially influencing digital markets.
Through a simulated e-commerce platform selling headphones, researchers compared three distinct algorithms to a random ranking, examining their impact on user choices and financial well-being.
The designs included a consumer-focused, a commercially-focused, and an income-based algorithm.
While both consumer and commercially focused algorithms surpass random rankings in supporting consumer choices, the study reveals that a consumer-focused algorithm proves more effective in this regard.
Some 19% of participants exposed to consumer-focused rankings selected products that best satisfied all their stated preferences.
The research found that commercially-focused algorithms lead consumers to overspend compared to random rankings or consumer-focused algorithms.
Notably, the difference in spend between consumer-focused and commercially-focused rankings (£4.55) extrapolated to the total value of the UK headphone market (£490m) suggests a hypothetical annual overspend of £46m when applying the commercially-focused algorithm.
The study reveals a significant challenge faced by consumers in identifying underlying algorithms, with only 40%-50% of users able to discern the algorithm from the rankings, even after receiving an explanation of the ranking mechanism.
Vulnerable digital consumers, such as the elderly and infrequent online shoppers, may experience more significant detrimental outcomes when exposed to algorithmic practices applied to ranking and recommendations.
The study underscored the potential economic loss to the headphone market of approximately £159m due to random rankings leading to underspending by consumers.
Emphasising the importance of transparency and optimisation in algorithmic designs, the report suggests that policymakers, regulators, and online platform retailers can instil trust, elevate consumer vigilance, and cultivate a fair and efficient online marketplace.
The findings underscore the significant influence design wields over consumer choice, stressing the need to consider consumer preferences in the development of algorithmic rankings.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData