COP27: Mattie Yeta, CGI’s chief sustainability officer, on the first-ever ‘metaverse COP’

Energy Monitor reporter Nour Ghantous (left) in conversation with CGI’s chief sustainability officer Mattie Yeta at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

CGI, a provider of IT and business consulting services, has partnered with COP27 host Egypt and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to develop a first-ever ‘metaverse’ for a UN climate conference.

“We are trying to demonstrate the art of what is possible when you create a hybrid solution,” CGI’s chief sustainability officer Mattie Yeta told Energy Monitor in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. “We are trying to demonstrate the role of technology for climate action.” Yeta talks about her hopes and challenges for COP27 and the broader climate action agenda.

Beyond CGI at COP27

