The global technology industry experienced a 17% drop in new job postings related to corporate governance in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 28% decrease versus Q3 2022. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 26% share of the global technology industry’s corporate governance-related total new job postings in Q3 2023, down 25% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive corporate governance-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 26%, emerged as the top corporate governance-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2023, with new job postings drop by 25% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 18% in Q3 2023, with new job postings dropping by 13% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent corporate governance roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with an 8% share in Q3 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 15% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2023 were Lumen Technologies, Verisk Analytics, International Business Machines, ANSYS, and Jacobs Solutions. Together they accounted for a combined share of 15% of all corporate governance-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Lumen Technologies posted 795 corporate governance-related new jobs in Q3 2023, Verisk Analytics 438 jobs, International Business Machines 405 jobs, ANSYS 328 jobs, and Jacobs Solutions 295 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 50.97% share of total new job postings, Q3 2023

The largest share of corporate governance-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2023 was in the US with 50.97% followed by India (13.98%) and the UK (4.73%). The share represented by the US was two percentage points higher than the 49.19% share it accounted for in Q2 2023.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 8 October 2023

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights from tracking daily job postings for thousands of companies globally. Proprietary analysis is used to group jobs into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries. classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.