CrowdStrike saw the highest growth of 166% in patent filings in October and 199% in grants in November in Q4 2023. Compared to Q3 2023, Q4 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 166% and grants by 74%.

CrowdStrike has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 18 publications in Q4 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 67% filings and 62% grants. The United States(US), European Patent Office(EPO), and Japan(JP) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where CrowdStrike is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, CrowdStrike has 62% of its grants in United States(US), 31% in European Patent Office(EPO) and 8% in Japan(JP).

Patents related to cybersecurity and machine learning lead CrowdStrike's portfolio

CrowdStrike has the highest number of patents in cybersecurity followed by, machine learning and data science. For cybersecurity, nearly 29% of patents were filed and 40% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.

Security services related patents lead CrowdStrike portfolio followed by endpoint security, and swg software & web anti-malware

CrowdStrike has highest number of patents in security services followed by endpoint security, swg software & web anti-malware, intrusion detection & prevention, and machine learning. For security services, nearly 13% of patents were filed and 15% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.

