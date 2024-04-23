Altair Engineering‘s patent involves systems and methods for creating tables from digital source documents. The method includes identifying text fragments, generating wrapping regions, classifying regions, creating blocks, generating tables, and providing an electronic document. This innovation streamlines table generation from print-ready digital documents. GlobalData’s report on Altair Engineering gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Altair Engineering, Hydrogen fuel dispensers was a key innovation area identified from patents. Altair Engineering's grant share as of February 2024 was 60%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Generating tables from digital documents based on wrapping regions

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Altair Engineering Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11880382B2) outlines a method and system for processing digital documents to generate tables efficiently. The method involves receiving a digital document, generating wrapping regions based on the document's content, classifying these regions, and organizing them into blocks and tables. The system includes processors and computer-readable media with instructions to perform these operations. The patent emphasizes determining horizontal and vertical separation thresholds based on various factors like overlaps between regions, single or multiple lines, and properties of the wrapping regions.



Furthermore, the patent details the classification of wrapping regions into tabular, narrative, or label types, enhancing the organization and presentation of data within the electronic document. The system can be implemented on a cloud computing system, allowing for remote processing of digital documents received from external computer systems. By automating the generation of tables from digital documents, this patented method and system aim to streamline data processing and improve the efficiency of document organization for various applications.

