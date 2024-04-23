Anduril Industries has been granted a patent for a modular RF system with directional antennas and machine learning models to monitor and interact with objects. The patent includes a claim for an antenna mount with multiple pivot points for flexible positioning. GlobalData’s report on Anduril Industries gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Anduril Industries, UAV propulsion systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Anduril Industries's grant share as of February 2024 was 37%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Modular rf system with directional antennas and machine learning models

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Anduril Industries Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11916279B1) discloses an innovative antenna mount for an RF system. The antenna mount includes a first coupling feature that can slide along a track on the side of the RF system, allowing for adjustable positioning of the antenna. An antenna bracket is coupled to the first coupling feature, providing a pivot point, while a fixed mount on the side of the RF system and a second coupling feature create additional pivot points for precise antenna alignment. The method for mounting the antenna involves inserting a locking portion of the antenna bracket into the first coupling feature at a specific angle and then rotating the bracket to secure it in place, enabling easy adjustment of the antenna angle.



Furthermore, the antenna mount method involves coupling a second feature to the fixed mount using a locking pin for stability and includes a step for locking the first coupling feature in place on the track with a locking component. This design allows for efficient and accurate antenna positioning within an RF system, ensuring optimal performance. By providing multiple pivot points and the ability to slide along the track, the antenna mount offers flexibility in adjusting the antenna angle to achieve the desired target angle for optimal signal reception and transmission. Overall, this patented antenna mount system enhances the functionality and performance of RF systems by simplifying the antenna installation process and enabling precise alignment for improved signal quality.

