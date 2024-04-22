Arcadyan Technology has been granted a patent for an antenna design that enhances surface wave influence and beamwidth. The antenna includes metal grounds, emitting ends with radiating elements, and receiving modules with interleaved radiating elements for improved performance. GlobalData’s report on Arcadyan Technology gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11909105B2) discloses an innovative antenna design aimed at improving the influence of surface waves and increasing beamwidth. The antenna comprises a substrate with two surfaces along the Z-axis, two sides along the Y-axis, and two sides along the X-axis. It includes metal grounds, emitting ends with radiating elements, and receiving modules with multiple receiving ends. The radiating elements are strategically interleaved and aligned on the transmission lines of the emitting and receiving ends to enhance performance. The design features specific gaps between components, with widths of at least 1 mm, to optimize signal transmission and reception.



Furthermore, the patent details variations in the antenna design, such as multiple metal grounds, emitting ends, and receiving modules, each with aligned radiating elements for improved functionality. The separation of metal grounds and strategic placement of components contribute to minimizing interference and maximizing signal strength. The disclosed antenna design offers a practical solution for enhancing surface wave influence and beamwidth in communication systems. The specific configurations and dimensions outlined in the patent aim to address challenges in signal propagation and reception, making it a valuable innovation in the field of antenna technology.

