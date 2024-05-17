The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will be announced in “fall 2025”, according to Take-Two Interactive’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report.
The video game industry has been eagerly waiting for more information on the game’s release date, which previously consisted of a vague 2025 window.
“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for GTA 6,” Take-Two said in an earning call on Thursday (16 May).
“We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase,” the company added.
The news comes amid major lay-offs across the video game industry and a possible change in direction for many studios.
Since 2019, Big Tech companies and start-ups have been developing and launching cloud gaming services, which allow gamers to stream video games directly from remote servers.
According to GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence: Cloud Gaming (2024) report, the cloud gaming market will be worth more than $22bn in 2030, up from $3bn in 2023.
However, Take-Two is currently considered a “loser in cloud gaming”, according to the report.
While many of its peers including Ubisoft and Electronic Arts are already well-positioned in the cloud gaming space, Take-Two currently has no presence in the cloud gaming market.
Data from GlobalData’s Patent Analytics shows that cloud gaming-related patent publications grew steadily between 2016 and 2019, before increasing rapidly after 2019.
Cloud gaming-related patent activity grew 77% between 2016 and 2019, and 341% from 2019 to 2023. The patenting trend was fuelled by the launch of the now-discontinued Google Stadia in 2019.
In terms of assignees, Sony published 1,282 cloud gaming-related patents between 2016 and 2023, followed by LG (923), Intel (239) and Nvidia (126). Geographically, during the same period, the US dominated with 3,216 cloud gaming-related patent publications.