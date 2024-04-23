Chunghwa Telecom has developed a system and method for optimizing network function management, aligning with ETSI standards. This patent aims to efficiently integrate and manage resources of network elements from different manufacturers, reducing costs and increasing overall efficiency in network management. GlobalData’s report on Chunghwa Telecom gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Chunghwa Telecom, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. Chunghwa Telecom's grant share as of February 2024 was 76%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Optimization of network function management in mano framework

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924039B2) discloses a method for optimizing network function management within a management and orchestration framework. The method involves analyzing the type of network element corresponding to a containment request and executing resource containment processing for virtualized network functions or containerized network functions accordingly. The system comprises a software network service orchestration control module, a software network service management module, and a container network service management module, each responsible for specific processing tasks based on the type of network element.



The method further includes substeps for analyzing connection information, obtaining configuration data, and executing resource containment processing for both virtualized and containerized network functions. The system also involves maintaining a network service resource management knowledge base to update configuration data and situation configuration. Additionally, the system includes a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium storing instructions for executing the optimization method. Overall, the patent aims to enhance network function management efficiency within a management and orchestration framework by utilizing specialized modules for different types of network elements, thereby streamlining resource containment processing and configuration data management.

