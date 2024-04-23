Cohesity‘s patent involves a method for backing up storage by analyzing previous states to identify partition identifiers for parallel processing. This innovative approach improves efficiency in data backup processes. GlobalData’s report on Cohesity gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Cohesity, M2M communication interfaces was a key innovation area identified from patents. Cohesity's grant share as of February 2024 was 80%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Backup method using parallelization partition identifiers for key-object entries

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Cohesity Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921587B2) discloses a method for efficiently backing up the current state of a storage system. The method involves analyzing a previous state of the storage to identify parallelization partition identifiers and using these identifiers as boundaries between subgroups of key-object entries processed in parallel during the backup process. The patent emphasizes the use of incremental backups and the analysis of a checkpoint file associated with a previous backup to optimize the backup procedure.



Furthermore, the patent includes claims related to a computer program product and a system implementing the described method. The system comprises a processor configured to determine the backup initiation, analyze the previous state of the storage, and utilize partition identifiers for parallel processing, along with a memory to provide instructions to the processor. This innovative approach aims to enhance the efficiency and performance of storage backups, particularly in object storage buckets with flat namespaces. By utilizing partition identifiers and subgroup processing, the method outlined in the patent offers a structured and optimized way to manage backups, ensuring data integrity and minimizing processing time.

