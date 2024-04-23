Fastly has patented a method for managing bot detection in a content delivery network. The system involves generating synthetic responses to content requests without valid tokens, requesting proof of work from end user devices, and determining bot activity based on responses. This innovation aims to enhance network security and efficiency. GlobalData’s report on Fastly gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Fastly, Quantum key distribution was a key innovation area identified from patents. Fastly's grant share as of February 2024 was 100%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Bot detection in content delivery network

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Fastly Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11863567B2) outlines a method for operating a cache node in a content delivery network. The method involves identifying content requests without valid tokens, generating synthetic responses that include proof of work requests and fingerprinting attributes, communicating with end user devices, and determining if the requests are associated with bots. If a request is identified as bot-related, the method prevents further requests to the origin server. However, if the request is not bot-related, the content is obtained from the origin server and provided to the end user device. The patent also includes provisions for generating tokens for non-bot requests and caching content in the cache node.



Furthermore, the patent describes a computing apparatus that implements bot detection in a content delivery network. The apparatus includes storage and processing systems with program instructions for executing the bot detection method. This method involves generating synthetic responses, obtaining and analyzing responses from end user devices, and determining bot association based on predefined criteria set by the network's customer. If a request is flagged as bot-related, the apparatus prevents further requests to the origin server. Conversely, if the request is not identified as bot-related, the content is retrieved from the origin server and provided to the end user device. Additionally, the apparatus can generate tokens for non-bot requests and cache content within the cache node, enhancing the efficiency and security of content delivery in the network.

