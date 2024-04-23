FormFactor has patented a probe system with an imaging device and objective lens isolator to test devices under an enclosure. The system includes an electrical grounding assembly to prevent electromagnetic noise, ensuring accurate testing. The innovation aims to improve testing accuracy and reliability in electronic device manufacturing. GlobalData’s report on FormFactor gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on FormFactor, Under-screen biometric identification was a key innovation area identified from patents. FormFactor's grant share as of February 2024 was 70%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Probe system with imaging device and objective lens isolator

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: FormFactor Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11874301B2) discloses a probe system designed to test devices under test (DUTs) within a substrate. The system includes an enclosure, a testing assembly, an imaging device with an objective lens, and an electrical grounding assembly to prevent electromagnetic noise. The imaging device objective lens is electrically isolated from the imaging device body by an isolator, and a grounding conductor connects the lens to an electrical ground. Additionally, a chuck with a chuck support surface is included, with a chuck grounding conductor connecting the chuck to the enclosure or electrical ground.



Furthermore, the patent details methods for preparing and utilizing the probe system. The method of preparing the imaging device involves assembling it with the objective lens electrically isolated from the body. During utilization, the system tests the DUTs while simultaneously restricting electrical noise propagation from the imaging device to the substrate. This is achieved by limiting electric current flow between the imaging device body and objective lens and grounding the lens. The system also includes probe arms, probes, and manipulators for positioning the probes relative to the DUTs, with an electrical grounding assembly to prevent electromagnetic noise. Overall, the patent highlights innovative features aimed at improving the testing process and ensuring accurate results in a controlled environment.



