Hakuhodo DY has patented a cement-free concrete composition for construction, utilizing calcium sulfate hemihydrate, polypropylene fiber, sand, retarders, and superplasticizers. The method excludes traditional curing methods. GlobalData’s report on Hakuhodo DY gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Hakuhodo DY, Dynamic premium pricing was a key innovation area identified from patents. Hakuhodo DY's grant share as of February 2024 was 38%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Cement-free concrete composition for construction with specific ingredients

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11873251B1) discloses a unique concrete composition designed for construction purposes. The composition includes specific ingredients such as calcium sulfate hemihydrate (CSH), polypropylene (PP) fiber, sand, a retarder, and a superplasticizer in precise quantities to achieve desired properties. These properties include a compressive strength of at least 50 N/mm2, a flexural strength of at least 15 N/mm2, an initial setting time between 45 to 60 minutes, a fire rating of Class A1 or better, a thermal conductivity of 0.25 W/m·K or less, a range of early strengths, a range of setting times, and being free from shrinkage cracks. The composition is also cement-free and includes water to maintain a flowable consistency within a workable range.



Moreover, the patent also outlines a method for using this concrete composition in construction activities. The method involves adding the composition to water in a mixer, blending it for specific durations, and producing a concrete mix with a workable consistency. The method ensures that the initial and final setting times of the concrete correspond to specific hardness ratings and properties, and the mix is air-cured for a defined period. Importantly, the method excludes steam curing, accelerated curing, and water curing techniques, emphasizing the unique air-curing process. Overall, the patent provides a detailed guide for utilizing this innovative concrete composition in construction projects, highlighting its specific ingredients, quantities, and methods to achieve optimal results.

