HashiCorp has been granted a patent for systems and methods enabling ticket-based provisioning of cloud infrastructure to create computing workspaces for enterprises. The technology involves a platform with module and service catalogs, allowing for efficient allocation of resources from multiple cloud providers based on specified tickets. GlobalData’s report on HashiCorp gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on HashiCorp, Grid computing was a key innovation area identified from patents. HashiCorp's grant share as of February 2024 was 50%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Ticket-based cloud infrastructure provisioning system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: HashiCorp Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924066B2) discloses a system for ticket-based provisioning of cloud infrastructure to create computing workspaces for an enterprise. The system includes a processor, a module catalog with infrastructure-as-code (IAC) modules, and a service catalog with electronic entries mapped to the IAC modules. Each ticket specifies entries in the service catalog, representing hardware, software, or services needed for a workspace. The processor binds the specified entries with IAC modules to provision cloud resources from multiple providers, fulfilling the requested services.



Furthermore, the system involves the processor connecting with cloud providers through application programming interfaces (APIs) and executing business rules during resource provisioning. Additionally, an execution plan is generated and validated for the cloud infrastructure based on the defined business rules. A computer program product is also described in the patent, storing instructions for generating a service catalog, binding entries with IAC modules, and instantiating computing resources on cloud providers. The product also includes features for executing business rules and validating the execution plan, ensuring efficient and rule-compliant provisioning of cloud infrastructure for enterprise workspaces.

