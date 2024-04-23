Imprivata‘s patent involves using established user habits of carrying multiple wirelessly detectable devices for authentication. The method allows access to secure resources without the need for traditional authentication modes, enhancing convenience for users. GlobalData’s report on Imprivata gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Imprivata, Multi-factor authentication was a key innovation area identified from patents. Imprivata's grant share as of February 2024 was 78%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Multi-device authentication based on user habits and device proximity

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Imprivata Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11909765B2) outlines a method for authenticating a user seeking access to a secure resource. The method involves allowing the user to access the secure resource on a first client node based on a first authentication mode, enrolling one or more wireless devices co-located with the user and the first client node, and subsequently allowing access on a second client node based on a second authentication mode without requiring the first authentication mode. The second authentication mode includes the co-location of enrolled wireless devices with the user and the second client node, enhancing security measures.



Furthermore, the patent details various aspects of the authentication process, including the use of biometric credentials, unique signatures of wireless devices, and the verification of co-location of devices with the user and client nodes. The method also addresses scenarios where wireless devices are not co-located, providing mechanisms to manage such situations. By incorporating multiple layers of authentication and device enrollment, the method aims to enhance security protocols for accessing secure resources, ensuring a robust and reliable authentication process for users across different client nodes.

