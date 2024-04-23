Intel has been granted a patent for a transistor structure in an integrated circuit. The design includes a nanowire body with a gate structure, source, and drain regions, along with spacer materials for improved performance. The innovative design aims to enhance the efficiency and functionality of integrated circuits. GlobalData’s report on Intel gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Intel, Device power optimization was a key innovation area identified from patents. Intel's grant share as of February 2024 was 79%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Transistor structure with gate wrapped around nanowire body

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Intel Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11929396B2) discloses an integrated circuit structure featuring a base with a body made of semiconductor material in the form of a nanowire, nanoribbon, or nanosheet. The body has a gate structure wrapped around it, a source region adjacent to one end, and a drain region adjacent to the other end. The structure includes spacer materials on the sides of the gate structure and beneath the body, along with a dielectric material layer beneath the source and drain regions. The design allows for efficient electronic functionality within a compact space, enhancing the performance of integrated circuits.



Furthermore, the patent details variations of the integrated circuit structure, such as multiple bodies arranged horizontally between the source and drain regions or in a vertical stack. The use of nanowires or nanoribbons in the body further optimizes the circuit's capabilities. The patent also extends to computing devices incorporating this innovative integrated circuit structure, offering enhanced memory and communication capabilities. The devices may include components like processors, communication chips, or digital signal processors, showcasing the versatility and potential applications of the patented technology in various electronic devices. Overall, the patent highlights advancements in semiconductor technology that can lead to more efficient and powerful computing devices in the future.

