Iridium Communications has developed a wireless communications terminal with a multi-element antenna that uses signal combiners and phase shifters to mitigate interference and steer the antenna beam for optimal signal reception. The patent aims to improve satellite communications by enhancing signal quality and reducing interference. GlobalData’s report on Iridium Communications gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Iridium Communications, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Iridium Communications's grant share as of February 2024 was 84%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11881882B2) discloses a wireless, satellite communications terminal featuring an antenna array with multiple antenna elements arranged linearly and spaced equidistantly. The terminal includes phase shifters and signal combiners to process signals received by the antenna elements, generating an interference-mitigated output signal. The complex weights applied by the phase shifters are controlled by two separate controllers - one to model interference and the other to steer the main beam of the antenna array for optimal signal reception. The system is designed to handle RF signals for both transmission and reception, with the ability to minimize signal power and facilitate reception from satellites.



Furthermore, the patent details a method for processing signals by the wireless communications terminal, involving the application of complex weights to received signals to mitigate interference and steer the main beam of the antenna array. The method includes setting complex weights to minimize power in the output signals and to facilitate reception of desired signals, particularly from satellites. The terminal's design incorporates a multi-element antenna array, preliminary signal combiners, phase shifters, and a controller to optimize signal reception and mitigate interference effectively. Overall, the patented technology aims to enhance wireless communication capabilities, especially in satellite communication scenarios, by utilizing advanced signal processing techniques and antenna array configurations.

