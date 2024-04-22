Kingsoft has been granted a patent for a method and apparatus for storing slides related to computer technology. The method involves receiving custom show information, acquiring property information of a second presentation file, extracting slide data based on the show sequence, and storing them in the second presentation file. GlobalData’s report on Kingsoft gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Kingsoft, Behavioral analytics was a key innovation area identified from patents. Kingsoft's grant share as of February 2024 was 22%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Storing slides from one presentation to another

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Kingsoft Corporation Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928147B2) discloses a method for storing slides that involves detecting a save-all-as operation for custom show information input by a user. The method includes acquiring property information of a second presentation file corresponding to the target custom show information generated in a first presentation file. It further involves extracting slide data based on the property information and show sequence of the custom show information, storing the extracted slide data in the second presentation file. Additionally, the method allows for canceling the storage operation if a cancel instruction is received during the process.



Moreover, the patent also covers an electronic device equipped with a processor, communication interface, and memory, configured to execute a computer program for implementing the method described above. The device is capable of sequentially selecting target custom show information based on a preset storing sequence, extracting slide data, and storing it in the second presentation file. The operations of the device can be further enhanced by acquiring property information based on user input, displaying a save-as dialog box, and receiving property information for the second presentation file. The patent emphasizes the importance of property information such as storage location, file name, and file format in the storage process, ensuring efficient organization and retrieval of slide data.

