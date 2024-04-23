Largan Precision has patented a photographing optical lens assembly with eight lens elements, including aspheric surfaces with at least one inflection point. The first and eighth lens elements have negative refractive power, with specific design parameters for optimal performance. GlobalData’s report on Largan Precision gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Largan Precision, AR/VR head-up displays was a key innovation area identified from patents. Largan Precision's grant share as of February 2024 was 82%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Photographing optical lens assembly with eight lens elements

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Largan Precision Co Ltd

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11927729B2) describes a photographing optical lens assembly consisting of eight lens elements arranged from the object side to the image side. Each lens element has specific refractive powers and surface characteristics, including concave and aspheric surfaces with inflection points. The assembly's field of view, focal lengths, and distances between surfaces are meticulously defined to ensure optimal performance. The patent outlines conditions related to the focal lengths of individual lens elements and composite focal lengths to achieve desired imaging results.



Furthermore, the patent details specific conditions related to the entrance pupil diameter, incident angles, and effective diameters of the lens elements to maintain the desired optical properties. The arrangement of lens elements, including the presence of positive and negative refractive powers, is crucial in achieving the intended performance of the photographing optical lens assembly. By adhering to the outlined conditions and configurations, the assembly aims to provide high-quality imaging capabilities for various applications. The patent's detailed specifications offer insights into the design and functionality of the lens assembly, highlighting the importance of precise optical engineering in capturing clear and accurate images.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Largan Precision, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed