LG has been granted a patent for a bolting device that enhances the manufacturing process of battery packs. The device includes an electric screwdriver, driver bit, bit guide member, and guide jig to protect the internal configuration of the battery pack and improve efficiency during assembly. GlobalData’s report on LG gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on LG, Nanoparticle drug conjugates was a key innovation area identified from patents. LG's grant share as of February 2024 was 60%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11929457B2) discloses a bolting device designed for manufacturing battery packs. The device includes an electric screwdriver with a rotation motor, a driver bit for rotating bolts, a bit guide member with a hollow tube for the driver bit's movement, and a guide jig mounted on the pack housing. The guide jig features through holes for fixing members that allow the insertion of the bit guide member, protruding towards the module case.



Furthermore, the bolting device's main body includes a fixing protrusion for securing it to the pack housing and a detection protrusion on the bit guide member to monitor the driver bit's warpage. The device's design ensures efficient and accurate assembly of battery packs by facilitating the bolt coupling between the module case and pack housing. The bit guide member's configuration allows for easy insertion and fixing within the pack housing's coupling groove, streamlining the manufacturing process for battery packs.

