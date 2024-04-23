Lite-On Technology has patented a battery module with an energy storage element, switch, functional circuit, and control unit. The module can charge the energy storage element or form a discharge path. The energy storage element is an inductor, and the module includes additional components like a transformer circuit and capacitors. GlobalData’s report on Lite-On Technology gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Lite-On Technology, micro-LED wearables was a key innovation area identified from patents. Lite-On Technology's grant share as of February 2024 was 73%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Battery module with energy storage element and control unit

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Lite-On Technology Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11916427B2) discloses a battery module comprising a battery unit, an energy storage element (specifically an inductor), a switch, a functional circuit, and a control unit. The control unit is configured to control the functional circuit to either charge the energy storage element by coupling it to the battery unit or form a discharge path by decoupling the energy storage element. The module also includes a transformer circuit, capacitors, and multiple transistors within the functional circuit to facilitate power exchange between modules. The method involves controlling the functional circuit to manage the charging and discharging processes based on the configuration of the module as a provider or receiver, with specific time intervals and switch conductivities outlined for each scenario.



Furthermore, the power arrangement method detailed in the patent involves coupling the energy storage element to the battery unit for charging and decoupling them for discharging, with specific steps for providers and receivers during different time intervals. The method includes controlling the switch conductivities and functional circuit operations to ensure efficient power exchange between modules connected via a common bus. The method outlines the precise actions to be taken during each time interval, such as conducting or not conducting the switch and coupling or decoupling the energy storage element with the battery unit. Overall, the patent provides a detailed system and method for managing power exchange in battery modules, enhancing efficiency and control in energy storage systems.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Lite-On Technology, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed