Nemetschek‘s patent involves a method to align 2D design images with 3D models using barcodes. By comparing barcodes generated from the images, alignment is achieved by rotating either image. This innovation streamlines the design process for architects and designers. GlobalData’s report on Nemetschek gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Nemetschek, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Nemetschek's grant share as of February 2024 was 51%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11908099B2) discloses a method for aligning a two-dimensional (2D) image with a 2D image of a three-dimensional (3D) model. The method involves receiving a 2D document with a first 2D image and a 3D file containing a 3D model with one or more elements. Subsequently, a second 2D image is generated based on the 3D model, and barcodes are created from both the first and second 2D images. The alignment process includes comparing the barcodes and rotating either image to achieve alignment. The method also includes techniques for normalizing pixel counts, determining corresponding bars in the barcodes, and calculating alignment offsets for precise alignment.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system and a non-transitory computer-readable medium implementing the method. The system comprises processors and storage devices storing instructions for performing the alignment process. It involves generating barcodes, comparing them, and aligning the 2D images based on the barcode analysis. The method also includes determining scaling factors based on distances between bars in the barcodes and resizing the images accordingly. Additionally, the system and computer-readable medium provide functionalities for analyzing pixels, determining alignment data, and handling various types of 2D documents like architectural, engineering, or construction drawings. Overall, the patented technology offers a systematic approach to aligning 2D images with 3D models, enhancing accuracy and efficiency in various industries requiring precise image alignment.

