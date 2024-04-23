Nikon‘s patented image processing device integrates multiple images with different focus positions, applying blurring and sharpening processes to create a composite image with a predetermined blur degree. The device considers optical system characteristics and blur levels for optimal image quality. GlobalData’s report on Nikon gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Nikon, Welding robots was a key innovation area identified from patents. Nikon's grant share as of February 2024 was 44%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Image processing device for generating composite images with blur

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Nikon Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928794B2) discloses an image processing device that integrates multiple images taken at different focus positions to generate a composite image with a predetermined blur degree. The device includes a first processing unit for blurring processing, an integration unit for generating an integrated image, and a second processing unit for sharpening processing based on optical information and blur degree data. The sharpening processing is executed along the depth direction of the images, considering the optical characteristics of the system and the blur degree at the common focus position.



Furthermore, the patent includes claims for executing the blurring and sharpening processing in the frequency domain, aligning the common focus position of color components, generating composite images for stereoscopy, and performing rotation processing on images for enhanced processing. The patent also covers a non-transitory computer-readable medium storing instructions for executing the image processing steps and an image processing method for integrating and sharpening images based on optical information. Additionally, an imaging device incorporating the image processing device is described, utilizing multiple images acquired by the device's components to generate composite images with predetermined blur degrees.

