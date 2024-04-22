Nutanix‘s patent involves virtualized environments with a virtualized file server that can be scaled up or down based on target connections and throughput. The method includes presenting a single storage namespace, processing access operations, and scaling out by adding host machines and file server virtual machines. GlobalData’s report on Nutanix gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Nutanix, Network virtualization was a key innovation area identified from patents. Nutanix's grant share as of February 2024 was 65%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Virtualized distributed file system scaling for storage items

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Nutanix Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11922203B2) discloses a method for a virtualized distributed file system that presents a single namespace of storage items. The system includes a cluster of host machines with at least one file server virtual machine (FSVM) on each host machine, storing storage items in a distributed storage pool across the cluster. The method involves processing access operations to the storage items and scaling out the system in response to the load by adding an additional host machine and deploying an additional FSVM using an FSVM manager. Management operations, such as configuring memory and compute resources for FSVMs, assigning volume groups, creating file shares, and performing I/O transactions, are also part of the method.



Furthermore, the patent describes a virtualized distributed file system with a cluster of host machines, each hosting FSVMs and local storage devices, forming a storage pool. The system is designed to scale out by adding host machines and deploying additional FSVMs. A FSVM manager handles management operations, including resource configuration, volume group assignments, file share creation, and I/O transactions. The system can approximate the load by determining resources consumed by FSVMs and comparing them with capacity thresholds. Additionally, the FSVMs are configured to present a single namespace, and some FSVMs can take over for failed counterparts, ensuring system reliability and performance. The patent also covers a non-transitory computer-readable medium with instructions for performing the described operations.

