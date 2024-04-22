OSRAM Licht has been granted a patent for an optoelectronic semiconductor component with a primary and secondary light source monolithically integrated with condensed matter between them. The primary source generates pump laser radiation, while the secondary source uses a pump medium for secondary radiation, all within the semiconductor component. GlobalData’s report on OSRAM Licht gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on OSRAM Licht, was a key innovation area identified from patents. OSRAM Licht's grant share as of February 2024 was 52%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Integrated optoelectronic semiconductor component with primary and secondary light sources

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: OSRAM Licht AG

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11923660B2) discloses an optoelectronic semiconductor component that integrates a primary light source and a secondary light source with exclusively condensed matter between them, eliminating any air gap or free beam path. The primary light source includes a resonator with a semiconductor layer sequence that generates pump laser radiation, while the secondary light source utilizes a pump medium optically pumped by the pump laser radiation. The alignment of the resonator axes and the design of the resonators ensure efficient generation and transmission of laser radiation between the primary and secondary sources.



Furthermore, the patent describes a configuration where multiple primary and secondary light sources are integrated, allowing for independent control of the primary sources and a bijective assignment between the primary and secondary sources. This arrangement is particularly suitable for display devices capable of emitting red, green, and blue light independently in pixels, with the secondary light sources responsible for generating at least the red and green light. The innovative design and integration of these optoelectronic semiconductor components offer potential advancements in display technology and other applications requiring precise control and efficient generation of laser radiation.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on OSRAM Licht, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed