Quantum process optimization method

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Rigetti and Company Inc

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11900212B1) discloses a method for optimizing quantum processes through the evaluation of an objective function based on test data. The method involves identifying a variable parameter of the quantum process, obtaining test data representing a test output, evaluating the objective function using a data processing apparatus, assigning a different value to the variable parameter based on the evaluation, and providing the optimized quantum process for execution by a quantum processor. The objective function evaluation can utilize both test data and training data, with the quantum process potentially involving quantum logic circuits or gates configured for specific applications like quantum variational eigensolvers.



Furthermore, the patent extends to a computer system implementing the method, comprising a data processing apparatus and a non-transitory computer-readable medium storing instructions for optimizing quantum processes. The system involves obtaining test data, evaluating the objective function, assigning optimized values to the variable parameter, and providing the enhanced quantum process for execution. The system can also involve iterative processes for continuous optimization, simulation of quantum processes by classical processors, and construction of quantum logic circuits by classical processor units. Additionally, the system may include shared memory for efficient data processing between the quantum processor unit and classical processor unit, enhancing the overall performance and functionality of the quantum optimization process.

