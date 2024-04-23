Rubrik‘s patented technology allows for seamless database version restoration across different cloud environments. The method involves transmitting metadata and data items between cloud environments, ensuring secure access based on authorization information. GlobalData’s report on Rubrik gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Rubrik, Cloud computing disaster recovery was a key innovation area identified from patents. Rubrik's grant share as of February 2024 was 79%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Restoring database version across cloud environments

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Rubrik Inc

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11928037B2) describes a method and system for data version management between cloud environments. The method involves transmitting metadata from a first cloud environment to a second cloud environment, indicating authorization information for accessing data items. Upon receiving a request from the second cloud environment for the data items, the first cloud environment transmits the data items based on the authorization information provided in the request. Additionally, the method includes capturing a snapshot of data items before transmitting metadata and creating a data version using the snapshot.



Furthermore, the system in the first cloud environment includes memory and processors configured to facilitate the transmission of metadata and data items between cloud environments. The metadata includes details such as the location of data items, access procedures, version identifiers, and environment identifiers. Similarly, the system in the second cloud environment receives metadata from the first cloud environment, sends requests for data items based on authorization information, and can receive instructions to restore data items. The processors in the second cloud environment are designed to handle these data transfer and restoration processes efficiently, ensuring seamless communication and access to data versions between cloud environments.

