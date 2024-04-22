Socure has patented a system using machine learning to improve barcode readability, especially for low-quality barcodes. By training a model with synthetic personal information, the system enhances original barcodes in images for better data capture. GlobalData’s report on Socure gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Socure, Content access control was a key innovation area identified from patents. Socure's grant share as of February 2024 was 53%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Enhancing readability of barcodes using machine learning

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Socure Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11875259B1) outlines a method for enhancing barcodes within image documents. The process involves reading the original image document, isolating the original barcode, determining its readability, and applying a trained generative model to generate an enhanced barcode if needed. The information extracted from the enhanced barcode corresponds to that of the original barcode. The generative model is trained using synthetic personal information associated with sample barcodes, which are intentionally degraded during training to enhance the model's performance. The extracted information can be utilized for identity verification and fraud assessment purposes.



Additionally, the patent describes a method for training a generative model to enhance barcodes by receiving synthetic identification data, encoding it into a readable barcode, degrading it into a low-quality barcode, and configuring the model to transform the low-quality barcode into an enhanced, readable version. Various techniques such as shrinking the barcode size, blurring it, and optimizing frequency and pixel-level similarities are employed in the training process. The patent also introduces a computing system and a system for training the generative model, both equipped with processors and computer program modules to execute the barcode enhancement process and train the model effectively. These systems can further be utilized for identity verification and fraud detection based on the information extracted from the enhanced barcodes, showcasing the potential applications of this technology in enhancing security measures and data accuracy.

