Tabula Rasa HealthCare has patented a medication risk mitigation method using a computer program for prescribers and pharmacists to identify and modify prescriptions based on intrinsic and extrinsic data sources. The system allows secure messaging and hypothetical medication modeling, reducing medication risks. GlobalData’s report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Predictive EEG analysis was a key innovation area identified from patents. Tabula Rasa HealthCare's grant share as of February 2024 was 86%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Medication risk mitigation system utilizing prescriber, pharmacist, and computer program

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11862343B2) outlines a method for generating a report for medication risk mitigation (MRM) through a network-linked computer program product. The method involves initializing prospective, concurrent, and retrospective interventions to manage a patient's medication regimen effectively. The program instructions include steps such as receiving medication inputs, comparing them to intrinsic and extrinsic data sources with weighted risk factors, selecting alternative medications based on contraindications, and sending messages to prescribers and pharmacists for modifications. The method also involves generating an MRM report with visualized risk profiles, factors, and options for dosage modification, substitution, or cessation, based on various data sources like FDA adverse event reporting, drug interactions, metabolism pathways, and patient-specific information like lab results, allergies, and pharmacogenomics data.



Furthermore, the patent claims highlight the dynamic updating of intrinsic and extrinsic data sources as new information becomes available, with triggering events occurring periodically or based on specific patient events like falls or hospitalizations. This method aims to enhance medication safety and efficacy by utilizing a comprehensive approach that considers a wide range of factors and data sources to mitigate risks associated with prescribed medications effectively. The system's ability to adapt to new information and patient-specific changes underscores its potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce adverse drug events through proactive intervention and continuous monitoring.

