TIS‘s patented System Platform enables secure authentication and authorization for users accessing hard assets through a unique data package. The process involves interaction between a mobile device and a point of interaction, ensuring access only when specific criteria are met. The technology offers versatile security levels for various user needs. GlobalData’s report on TIS gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on TIS, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. TIS's grant share as of February 2024 was 29%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Authentication and authorization process for accessing hard assets

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: TIS Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11863980B1) outlines a process for authenticating and authorizing an Intended User to access a hard asset controlled by a point of interaction (POI). The process involves initiating an interaction between the POI and a mobile digital device provisioned with a specific program, sending a response from the POI to the mobile device requesting a credential, and receiving an access transaction request from the mobile device containing a transaction cryptogram for authentication. The process further includes validating the credential through either a network connection or offline authentication, ensuring specific criteria are met before authorizing access to the hard asset.



Additionally, the patent details different methods for initiating the interaction between the POI and the mobile device, such as tapping the device to the POI or waiting for a near field communication (NFC) field trigger. The process also involves generating a Genuine User ID (GUID) for the Intended User based on a set of Identity Elements, with rules determining the association of these elements with the GUID for access to the hard asset. Notably, the GUID does not include any Identity Element that can personally identify the Intended User in the offline Identity and Authorization Management Platform. Overall, the patent provides a comprehensive framework for secure authentication and authorization processes for accessing hard assets through a POI using mobile digital devices.

