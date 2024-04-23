Tokyo Electron has been granted a patent for a heat treatment apparatus with a vertically long process chamber, a heater, and a cooler. The cooler includes discharge holes and shutters that can independently move to control the cooling process. GlobalData’s report on Tokyo Electron gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Tokyo Electron, 3D memory devices was a key innovation area identified from patents. Tokyo Electron's grant share as of February 2024 was 59%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Heat treatment apparatus with independently moving shutters for cooling

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Tokyo Electron Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927394B2) discloses a heat treatment apparatus designed with a vertically long process chamber, a heater for heating the chamber, and a cooler for cooling it. The cooler features a unique design with a plurality of discharge holes along the chamber's length to release cooling fluid and a corresponding set of shutters. These shutters can move independently, with at least one at the top capable of opening separately from the others, allowing for precise control over the cooling process.



Furthermore, the patent includes claims for a heat treatment method using this apparatus. The method involves conducting heat treatment in the chamber with specific configurations of the shutters - one open while the rest closed. This setup ensures efficient heat treatment processes, with the ability to control the shutters individually for optimal results. Overall, the patented technology offers a novel approach to heat treatment processes, enhancing control and efficiency in industrial applications.

