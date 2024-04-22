Vantiva has been granted a patent for a method that recognizes naturally emitted sounds from real-life sources in environments with artificial sounds. The method involves analyzing audio signals from microphones and artificial sound sources to identify unique sound classes. This innovation enhances audio recognition technology. GlobalData’s report on Vantiva gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Vantiva, Digital watermarking was a key innovation area identified from patents. Vantiva's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for recognizing naturally emitted sounds in presence of artificial sounds

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Vantiva SA

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930332B2) discloses a method for recognizing naturally emitted sounds from real-life sources in an environment containing artificial sound sources. The method involves obtaining audio signals from microphones and analyzing them to create lists of recognized sound classes. By comparing these lists, the method can identify sounds unique to real-life sources and trigger notifications to communication terminals when such sounds are detected.



The patent also describes an audio recognition device and system implementing machine learning systems to analyze audio signals from microphones and audio acquisition devices associated with artificial sound sources. A decision-making module processes the analyzed data to identify sound classes unique to real-life sources. Additionally, a computer-readable medium containing program code instructions for implementing the method is disclosed, enabling the simultaneous analysis of audio signals from different sources to distinguish between naturally emitted sounds and those from artificial sources in the environment.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Vantiva, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed